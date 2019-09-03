Islamabad High Court summons senior official of interior ministry in Raja Ashraf case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned additional secretary Ministry of Interior to answer in a case filed by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL)

An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on the petition of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf challenging his name on the ECL.

During the course of proceedings, the bench expressed displeasure over the interior ministry for not submitting its reply.

The National Accountability Bureau officials apprised the court that the Accountability Court of Lahore had issued arrest warrants against Raja Ashraf.

He argued that the petition was non-maintainable and should be dismissed.

Raja Ashraf's counsel Farouk H. Naek pleaded that his client had been granted exemption from hearing by the accountability court in the current references.

The duty judge of that court had issued bailable arrest warrants for Pervaiz Ashraf, he said.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the accused had to get exemption from hearing from the relevant court. Justice Kiyani said the accused had the right to know the cases in which he was on put on the ECL.

The court, however, adjourned the case till September 5.