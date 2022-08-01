Islamabad High Court suspends CAA notification regarding retired employees' benefits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the notification regarding decreasing the benefits of the retired employees of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) pertaining to health and house grant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the notification regarding decreasing the benefits of the retired employees of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) pertaining to health and house grant.

The court also served notices the respondents including secretary and director general CAA.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the two separate petitions filed by the 82 retired employees of CAA. The petitioners' lawyer adopted the stance that the authority had decreased the health facility illegally which would affect 6,000 employees of CAA.

He further argued that the decision of ending house building grant of retired employees was also an illegal act. The petitioners prayed the court to terminate the notification of CAA decreasing the benefits of retired employees.

The court issued a stay order and sought comments from the respondents.