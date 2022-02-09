UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Suspends ECP's Decision For Disqualifying KP Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 09:51 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for disqualifying Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Minister Shah Muhammad Khan

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by Shah Muhammad challenging the ECP's decision against him.

The petitioner's lawyer submitted that just one day before the local body elections on December 19, 2021, the opponent candidate Maoor Khan Wazir snatched the polling equipment from the staff, and later he himself filed a false complaint to the ECP against his client.

The lawyer said the ECP had announced its judgment on the basis of police investigation which could not be accepted as evidence against his client.

After listening arguments from the lawyer, the court suspended the decision of ECP and sought comments from the respondents till February 11.

It may be mentioned here that the ECP had disqualified Shah Muhammad and Mamoon ur Rashid on February 1.

