Islamabad High Court Suspends FIR Order Against Sardar Tanveer

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:55 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the order of justice of peace for registration of first information report (FIR) against Senior Minister AJ&K Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and instructed the FIA to continue its inquiry into the matter pertaining to harassing a citizen

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case regarding the above matter. No one appear on behalf of complainer Khawaja Faheem during the hearing.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah pleaded that justice of peace had ordered for registration of FIR against Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. He said that the allegation leveled by the complainant regarding the controversial video did not come as crime under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA).

The justice of peace had no powers to directly order FIA for registration of FIR, he said, adding that it was necessary to conduct inquiry regarding the allegation under FIA law.

The DAG said that the FIR could be registered only in light of inquiry report. The chief justice remarked that it seemed that the FIA had prepared report in favor of the accused.

The DAG argued that the federation was implementing this court's directives given in other identical cases.

After listening arguments, the court suspended the decision of justice of peace and instructed the FIA to take action under its law after completing its inquiry.

A citizen had alleged the senior minister for harassing him through a controversial video and approached justice of peace for registration of FIR.

