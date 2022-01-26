UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Suspends HEC's Notification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Islamabad High Court suspends HEC's notification

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended a notification of Higher Education Commission (HEC) declaring the degrees of BSc Engineering and BTECH Technology as equal on plea of Pakistan Engineering Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended a notification of Higher education Commission (HEC) declaring the degrees of BSc Engineering and BTECH Technology as equal on plea of Pakistan Engineering Council.

IHC's Justice Babar Sattar also sought the comments from respondents in the case and adjourned hearing.

The court observed that it was not the prerogative of HEC to issue such notification and stated that the department had misused its powers.

The PEC had adopted the stance in its plea that the notification of HEC was violation of PEC Act and decision of Supreme Court.

It stated that the engineering and technologist were considered separate degrees internationally. The petition prayed the court to turn down the notification of HEC. Federation of Pakistan and HEC had been named as respondents in the case.

The HEC had issued the aforesaid notification on December 8, 2021.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Technology Pakistan Engineering Council December HEC Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 Multan gets two new ambulances for teh ..

Rescue 1122 Multan gets two new ambulances for tehsil Jalalpur

25 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 2 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 26 Jan 2022

26 seconds ago
 Human smuggler awarded imprisonment

Human smuggler awarded imprisonment

28 seconds ago
 Cases in court of Chief Justice Islamabad High Cou ..

Cases in court of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court adjourned without proceedin ..

29 seconds ago
 Angola to gradually eliminate import duties for Af ..

Angola to gradually eliminate import duties for AfCFTA countries

32 seconds ago
 Over Rs 1.4 mln fine imposed on profiteers, hoarde ..

Over Rs 1.4 mln fine imposed on profiteers, hoarders

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>