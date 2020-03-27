UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Suspends KPT Chairman's Removal Orders

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:14 PM

Islamabad High Court suspends KPT chairman's removal orders

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday suspended the removal orders of Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar as Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) till next hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday suspended the removal orders of Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar as Chairman of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) till next hearing.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, in a two-page interim verdict on a plea filed by Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar against his removal, observed the KPT chairman, who was posted in 2017 for three years, was dismissed without the knowledge of Cabinet Division.

Later the court adjourned the hearing for a week.

