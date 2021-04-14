UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Suspends Notification Regarding Termination Of DRAP's Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:07 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the termination notification of Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP)'s head Sheikh Akhter Hussain and also issued stay for the process of new appointment against the post till next date

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the termination notification of Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP)'s head Sheikh Akhter Hussain and also issued stay for the process of new appointment against the post till next date.

IHC Judge Baber Sattar heard the case filed by Sheikh Akhter Hussain challenging his termination as chief executive officer of DRAP.

The court instructed the government to avoid new appointment on the slot till next date.

However, it allowed the Ministry of National Health Service, Regulations and Coordination to continue accepting the applications against the post.

The court also sought copy of ministry's summary and a copy of cabinet's decision to remove Sheikh Akther from the post within two weeks.

