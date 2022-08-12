UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Suspends Notification Regarding Recovery From Lawyers

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2022 | 07:24 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the notification calling to recover losses caused in the incident of vandalising the high court building from the lawyers involved in the violent protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday suspended the notification calling to recover losses caused in the incident of vandalising the high court building from the lawyers involved in the violent protest.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by 30 lawyers against the recovery of loss worth Rs 771,000.

President Islamabad Bar Association Hafeezullah Yqoob and former president Islamabad High Court Bar Association Umair Baloch appeared before the court.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till September 27, with above instructions.

It may be mentioned here that assistant collector revenue officer had served notices to the said lawyers for the recovery of aforementioned amount.

