Islamabad High Court suspends notification removing Sukhera

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court IHC ) Friday suspended a notification of the Law Ministry for removing Federal tax ombudsman Mushtaq Sukhera from his post and served notices to the respondent to seek reply within two weeks.

The bench maintained that the said notification would remain suspended until the next date of hearing. However, the court also barred Sukhera to exercise his authority as tax ombudsman until the next hearing despite being restored.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded before the court that once federal ombudsman was appointed, he could be removed only by the Supreme Judicial Council.

The court served notices to respondents, seeking replies from within two weeks.

It may be mentioned here that the federal government had removed Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera from the post of federal tax ombudsman on Thursday.

Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in Punjab, Mushtaq Sukhera was appointed the federal tax ombudsman in August 2017 by the Pakistan MuslimLeague-Nawaz (PML-N) government.