UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Suspends PAC Recommendations For Removal Chairman COIED

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Islamabad High Court suspends PAC recommendations for removal Chairman COIED

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the recommendation of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for removing Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal as Chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the recommendation of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for removing Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal as Chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED).

The court also sought comments from respondents including secretary National Assembly and secretary PAC into the matter.

Former Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal moved the petition through his lawyer Shoaib Shaheen against PAC's decision to write a letter to the government for terminating him from the chairmanship of COIED.

The court observed that the matter pertaining to the powers of PAC had also been challenged through the other petitions.

The lawyer prayed the court to declare the PAC meeting minutes date July 7, 2022as illegal.

Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kayani pleaded that now this matter had been shifted to inquiry commission from the PAC.

The court asked the DAG to inform it on next hearing that whether the proceeding in PAC into the matter had been ended. The bench remarked that if the PAC had finished the proceeding then this could would become ineffective.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till August 11, with above instructions.

It may be mentioned here that the petition had stated that the PAC had no powers to issue recommendations for removal of petitioner from the chairmanship of COIED.

It also prayed the court to stop PAC from taking legal action against the petitioner.

Related Topics

Hearing National Assembly National Accountability Bureau May July August Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

PMD holds workshop on 'Socioeconomic benefits of w ..

PMD holds workshop on 'Socioeconomic benefits of weather and climate services'

1 minute ago
 Police recovers abducted engineer, arrested five c ..

Police recovers abducted engineer, arrested five criminals

1 minute ago
 President telephones COAS, offers condolences over ..

President telephones COAS, offers condolences over the martyrs of helicopter cra ..

1 minute ago
 1197 power pilferers nabbed during July

1197 power pilferers nabbed during July

1 minute ago
 Jashan-e-Azadi Sports Festival in Mardan on August ..

Jashan-e-Azadi Sports Festival in Mardan on August 13: Jamshed Baloch

4 minutes ago
 ECP verdict 'blatantly' exposes Imran Khan benefit ..

ECP verdict 'blatantly' exposes Imran Khan benefitted from prohibited funding: K ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.