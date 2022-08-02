Islamabad High Court suspends PAC recommendations for removal Chairman COIED

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended the recommendation of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for removing Justice (Rtd) Javed Iqbal as Chairman Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED).

The court also sought comments from respondents including secretary National Assembly and secretary PAC into the matter.

Former Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal moved the petition through his lawyer Shoaib Shaheen against PAC's decision to write a letter to the government for terminating him from the chairmanship of COIED.

The court observed that the matter pertaining to the powers of PAC had also been challenged through the other petitions.

The lawyer prayed the court to declare the PAC meeting minutes date July 7, 2022as illegal.

Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kayani pleaded that now this matter had been shifted to inquiry commission from the PAC.

The court asked the DAG to inform it on next hearing that whether the proceeding in PAC into the matter had been ended. The bench remarked that if the PAC had finished the proceeding then this could would become ineffective.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till August 11, with above instructions.

It may be mentioned here that the petition had stated that the PAC had no powers to issue recommendations for removal of petitioner from the chairmanship of COIED.

It also prayed the court to stop PAC from taking legal action against the petitioner.