UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Suspends PMC Members' Removal Decision

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Islamabad High Court suspends PMC members' removal decision

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended a decision of single member bench for immediately removing the members of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) from the posts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday suspended a decision of single member bench for immediately removing the members of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) from the posts.

The court also served notices to the respondents and sought comments till April 20.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq heard the appeal of PMC.

A single member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani had earlier ordered to immediately remove the members of PMC including its president Arshad Taqi and Vice President Ali Raza after declaring the appointments as illegal.

Related Topics

Pakistan April Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Italy to Welcome Finland, Sweden to NATO as Countr ..

Italy to Welcome Finland, Sweden to NATO as Countries Meet Standards - Foreign M ..

37 seconds ago
 "Cityscape of Lahore" painting competition conclud ..

"Cityscape of Lahore" painting competition concludes

41 seconds ago
 Pentagon Says Russian Guided Missile Cruiser Moskv ..

Pentagon Says Russian Guided Missile Cruiser Moskva Heading to Sevastopol for Re ..

42 seconds ago
 Time ripe to hold Imran accountable for playing wi ..

Time ripe to hold Imran accountable for playing with national security: Maryam N ..

44 seconds ago
 UK to Support Any Decision By Finland, Sweden on N ..

UK to Support Any Decision By Finland, Sweden on NATO Membership - Foreign Secre ..

2 hours ago
 Dutch court jails 1980s Afghan prison chief for 12 ..

Dutch court jails 1980s Afghan prison chief for 12 years

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.