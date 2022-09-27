Islamabad High Court terms Adiala Jail detention centre

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday termed the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi a 'detention centre' for torturing the detainees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday termed the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi a 'detention centre' for torturing the detainees.

The IHC issued an inquiry order on the complaints of torture and inhumane treatment being meted to the prisoners in Adiala Jail.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, in the order, maintained that the allegations made in the petition (filed by the Human Rights Commission) of torture on the prisoners were not baseless.

The order stated that according to a secret report, the Adiala Jail had been turned into a detention camp instead of being administered according to the law by the authorities.

Apart from the injustice with the prisoners in the Adiala Jail, they were treated inhumanely, and their human rights were violated in Adiala Jail, it added.

The court ordered the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of Punjab to investigate the human rights violations in the Adiala Jail, and to submit an investigation report as soon as possible.

IHC CJ Athar Minallah on Saturday visited Adiala Jail over the petition filed by Human Rights Commission (HRC) against torturing the prisoners.