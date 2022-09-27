UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Terms Adiala Jail Detention Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Islamabad High Court terms Adiala Jail detention centre

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday termed the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi a 'detention centre' for torturing the detainees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday termed the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi a 'detention centre' for torturing the detainees.

The IHC issued an inquiry order on the complaints of torture and inhumane treatment being meted to the prisoners in Adiala Jail.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, in the order, maintained that the allegations made in the petition (filed by the Human Rights Commission) of torture on the prisoners were not baseless.

The order stated that according to a secret report, the Adiala Jail had been turned into a detention camp instead of being administered according to the law by the authorities.

Apart from the injustice with the prisoners in the Adiala Jail, they were treated inhumanely, and their human rights were violated in Adiala Jail, it added.

The court ordered the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of Punjab to investigate the human rights violations in the Adiala Jail, and to submit an investigation report as soon as possible.

IHC CJ Athar Minallah on Saturday visited Adiala Jail over the petition filed by Human Rights Commission (HRC) against torturing the prisoners.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Punjab Jail Rawalpindi Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

UN 'Has No Plans' to Be Involved in Russian Refere ..

UN 'Has No Plans' to Be Involved in Russian Referendums - Spokesperson

4 minutes ago
 Protesters Picket Chisinau Court Awaiting Verdict ..

Protesters Picket Chisinau Court Awaiting Verdict on Former Moldovan President's ..

4 minutes ago
 NATO Monitors Situation in Baltic Sea After Nord S ..

NATO Monitors Situation in Baltic Sea After Nord Stream Accidents - Stoltenberg

4 minutes ago
 Pharmacy needs to be at par with developed countri ..

Pharmacy needs to be at par with developed countries : VC DUHS

4 minutes ago
 Iran's IRGC Arrests Riot Teams Amid Protests Over ..

Iran's IRGC Arrests Riot Teams Amid Protests Over Detained Woman's Death - Repor ..

37 minutes ago
 US Envoy to UN to Introduce Resolution Condemning ..

US Envoy to UN to Introduce Resolution Condemning Russia Over Donbas Referendums ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.