ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday remarked to decide, Prime Minister Imran Khan's defamation case against PML-N's Khawaj Asif for leveling false allegation against Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, within two months.

The chief justice also stayed the proceeding of a lower court till next date in a defamation case against ex-defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif .

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court had given clear direction to conclude defamation cases within a period of two months. Who was responsible for delay as the case was pending since 2012.

The court noted that the case was pending since 2012 and questioned that who was responsible for the delay.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Khawaja Muhammad Asif against the decision of district and session court.

Khawaja Asif had adopted the stance in his plea that the lower court had curtailed his right of cross examination on the affidavit submitted by Prime Minister Imran Khan in defamation case, on basis of absence of his lawyer.

He said his lawyer couldn't attend the last proceeding as he was not clear about the hearing date and he also informed the court in this regard.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had filed a defamation case worth Rs10 billion against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s stalwart Khawaja Asif in 2012 for leveling fabricated allegations against Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust in a press conference on August 1, 2012.