UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court To Decide PM's Defamation Case Against Kh Asif In Two Months.

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Islamabad High Court to decide PM's defamation case against Kh Asif in two months.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday remarked to decide, Prime Minister Imran Khan's defamation case against PML-N's Khawaj Asif for leveling false allegation against Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, within two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday remarked to decide, Prime Minister Imran Khan's defamation case against PML-N's Khawaj Asif for leveling false allegation against Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, within two months.

The chief justice also stayed the proceeding of a lower court till next date in a defamation case against ex-defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif .

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the court had given clear direction to conclude defamation cases within a period of two months. Who was responsible for delay as the case was pending since 2012.

The court noted that the case was pending since 2012 and questioned that who was responsible for the delay.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Khawaja Muhammad Asif against the decision of district and session court.

Khawaja Asif had adopted the stance in his plea that the lower court had curtailed his right of cross examination on the affidavit submitted by Prime Minister Imran Khan in defamation case, on basis of absence of his lawyer.

He said his lawyer couldn't attend the last proceeding as he was not clear about the hearing date and he also informed the court in this regard.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had filed a defamation case worth Rs10 billion against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)'s stalwart Khawaja Asif in 2012 for leveling fabricated allegations against Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust in a press conference on August 1, 2012.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Chief Justice Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Asif May August Islamabad High Court Billion Court

Recent Stories

Croatia Confirms First Hybrid COVID-Influenza Case

Croatia Confirms First Hybrid COVID-Influenza Case

1 second ago
 12 fertilizer dealers black listed in Multan divis ..

12 fertilizer dealers black listed in Multan division

2 seconds ago
 Jamia Islamia playing key role in social, economic ..

Jamia Islamia playing key role in social, economic development of Bahawalpur: VC ..

4 seconds ago
 Mobile food testing laboratories established to pr ..

Mobile food testing laboratories established to provide quality edibles to peopl ..

3 minutes ago
 MEPCO issues safety advisory for line staff

MEPCO issues safety advisory for line staff

3 minutes ago
 FBR Awareness walk held

FBR Awareness walk held

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.