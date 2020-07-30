UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court To Hear Case Seeking Lawyer Appointment For Indian Spy On Aug 3

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 07:07 PM

Islamabad High Court to hear case seeking lawyer appointment for Indian spy on Aug 3

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday fixed a case of Ministry of Law and Justice for hearing on August 3, seeking to appoint a lawyer for Indian spy Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday fixed a case of Ministry of Law and Justice for hearing on August 3, seeking to appoint a lawyer for Indian spy Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb would conduct hearing on the petition.

The federation, through the defense secretary and the judge advocate general branch of general headquarters, has been made a party in the petition filed by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The petition said Jadhav had refused to file a petition against his sentence. The Indian spy could not appoint a lawyer in Pakistan without India's assistance, while New Delhi was also reluctant to avail the facility under the ordinance.

The government, in the petition, had asked the court to appoint a legal representative for Jadhav so that Pakistan could fulfill its responsibility.

On July 17, Pakistan had offered Jadhav consular access for a third time, after the second opportunity was not fully availed.

The move was made in the light of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s July 17, 2019 decision, following which the ICJ (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance, 2020 was enacted to implement the court's verdict.

Commander Jadhav, Indian Navy officer working for Indian covert agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan. He also made important revelations about RAW's role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan.

Jadhav was announced sentenced to death on April 10, 2017.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan India Chief Justice Balochistan New Delhi March April July August 2017 2016 2019 2020 Islamabad High Court From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

24 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

24 minutes ago

Trump Suggests Delaying US Election Until People C ..

2 minutes ago

Operators anticipate double booking of sacrifice t ..

2 minutes ago

Estonia, Latvia Poised to Build Common Offshore Wi ..

2 minutes ago

Minister visits cattle markets, inspects vaccinati ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.