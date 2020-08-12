UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court To Hear Case Tomorrow Against CEO NBP's Appointment

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would conduct hearing on a case tomorrow challenging the appointment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Arif Usmani.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC take up the case for hearing filed by former assistant vice president NBP Javed Iqbal.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that the appointment of Usmani was against the guidelines of public sector appointment of chief executive 2015. Arif Usmani didn't meet the eligibility criteria of the post as he had been indicted in money laundering case in city bank Nigeria, he said.

Petitioner Javed Iqbal said that Usmani had not even declared his dual nationality as time of his appointment as CEO NBP.

He prayed the court to issue orders for removal of Arif Usmani from the key post of NBP.

