Islamabad High Court To Hear Emergency Cases Even In Holidays

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 06:37 PM

Islamabad High Court to hear emergency cases even in holidays

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday decided to hear emergency cases in holidays to ensure provision of rapid justice to the applicants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday decided to hear emergency cases in holidays to ensure provision of rapid justice to the applicants.

IHC Deputy Registrar has issued a notification in this regard which stated that the IHC would hear the emergency cases even in other than office hours.

The emergency matters included 'threat to the life of any prisoner and the matter, the IHC chief justice considers it for immediate hearing etcetera.

The chief justice has appointed six officers who would be available after office time.

The notification said additional registrar would be available round the clock on phone for any emergency matter.

