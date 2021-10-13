UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court To Hear NAB's Appeal Against Maryam, Capt. Safdar's Bails On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 07:26 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had fixed the NAB's appeal for hearing for Thursday seeking cancellation of bails of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband in Avenfield property reference

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani would take up the case for hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had adopted the stance in its appeal that the accused had been misusing the bail facility and were involved in hate speeches against the bureau.

Maryam Nawaz used to make political show at every haring in IHC, gives interviews to vloggers and reporters inside the courtroom and targets high rank officials. It further said the courtroom usually stuffed with the workers and supporters of accused's party.

The petition said even the NAB office was attacked by the activist when its Lahore office summoned the accused, which could pressurize the prosecution witnesses.

Maryam Nawaz's lawyer had sought adjournments for five times during last eight hearings and it seemed they deliberately using the delaying tactics.

The petition also gave the references of accountability court's decision in Avenfield property case.

Maryam Nawaz was sentenced with eight years imprisonment along with two million pound fine while her husband was awarded one year jail term by the accountability court. However, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced with 11 years imprisonment along with eight million pound fine.

The petition prayed the court to cancel the bails of Maryam Nawaz and her husband.

