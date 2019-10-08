UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court To Hear Petition Against JUI-F Protest On Wednesday

Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:48 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday fixed a petition for hearing on October 9, seeking to stop expected agitation of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam - Fazal (JUI-F) in the federal capital

According to the cause list issued by IHC registrar office, Chief Justice Athar Minallah would take up the petition on Wednesday for hearing.

The petitioner Hafiz Ahtisham had said Supreme Court and IHC had already given judgments to allocate land for protest demonstration in the federal capital.

The JUI-F up coming protest march should be limited to an allocated space as it could hit the routine life of Isloiites.

The petitioner had nominated interior ministry, education ministry, PEMRA, ICT administration and JUI-F head Maulana Fazalur Rehman as respondents in the case.

