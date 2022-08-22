Islamabad High Court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday decided to initiate the contempt of court proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chiarman Imran Khan for hurling threats to Judicial Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday decided to initiate the contempt of court proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chiarman Imran Khan for hurling threats to Judicial Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry.

According to the Registrar Office, the decision was with the consultation of all judges.

A larger bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Baber Sattar will take up the matter on Tuesday.

The PTI chairman, during a rally at F-9 Park Islamabad, had given a threatening statement about Additional Sessiona Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech. The judicial magistrate had granted the police a two-day physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.