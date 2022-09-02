UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court To Take Up Contempt Case Against Ex-chief Judge GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 08:15 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday fixed contempt of court for hearing against former chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim pertaining his controversial statement about the alleged telephonic conversation of ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar

IHC's bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah would take up the case for hearing on September 5. It may be mentioned here that the court had fixed the case for hearing after the summer vacations.

The court had previously ordered to submit his original affidavit on the basis of which a news was published in an English daily.

