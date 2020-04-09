Islamabad High Court to take up petition seeking prevention from bank loan installments on Friday

The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) justice Athar Minallah Thursday directed the registrar office for converting an application written on a simple paper into a court petition filed by a citizen seeking prevention from private banks for collecting debts settlement during the lock down

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):The Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) justice Athar Minallah Thursday directed the registrar office for converting an application written on a simple paper into a court petition filed by a citizen seeking prevention from private banks for collecting debts settlement during the lock down.

Justice Athar Minallah fixed such petition for hearing on Friday.

A citizen Rafiq-ur-Rehman wrote a letter to the Chief Justice IHC stating that the revenue was restricted due to corona virus and lockdown so that loan payments could not be made during such time.

He pleaded that banks staff after coming at people doorsteps were harassing women due to delayed payments of debts.

He requested the CJ for waiving off debts installments or suspension of installments in such a painful time.

The CJ however directed to convert such letter into a court petition and fixed it for Friday hearing.

The CJ remarked that such matter was of basic human rights and public welfare so that might be fixed for hearing.

He has also directed to make Secretary Finance, Chairman NDMA and Governor State Bank of Pakistan as parties in the petition.