Islamabad High Court to view legal points in lawyers' licenses case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday decided to view the legal points in a case seeking restoration of lawyers' licenses, which were suspended in misconduct matter pertaining to attack on IHC building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday decided to view the legal points in a case seeking restoration of lawyers' licenses, which were suspended in misconduct matter pertaining to attack on IHC building.

A larger bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by lawyers regarding above matter.

At the outset of hearing, petitioners' lawyer Shoaib Shaheen Advocate contended that the licenses could be suspended only for a period of 90 days, which had already been passed. Justice Minallah said the court would view the legal points raised by the lawyer.

The chief justice remarked that only the bar councils would point out that who was involved in misconduct during the incident. He asked the lawyer to submit their comments so that the reference could be sent to bar council.

The lawyer adopted the stance that the matter could not be sent to the bar council as the complainant in the case was someone else. The chief justice remarked that now the complain would be sent from this court.

Justice Farooq remarked that some lawyers had not submitted their comments, whether they did not want to pursue.

After this, the court adjourned hearing till next date.