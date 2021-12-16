UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Turns Down Cases Against MDCAT

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday turned down all six identical cases against the method of national Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) adopted by Pakistan Medical Commission

IHC's Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the short order. The decision was was reserved in last hearing by the bench after listening arguments of all sides.

It may be mentioned here that six separate petitions had been moved to IHC by the MDCAT students and others, which the court had clubbed for hearing together.

The petitioners had stated that they had observed a number of errors during the test like related to key, internet, out of syllabus and answering options.

The irregularities were also found in the result of MDCAT test as well, they claimed.

They also said that Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) should have conducted one test in one time so that every candidate could get equal opportunity. The petitions prayed the court to set aside the test and issue orders for re-conduct of the examination.

However, the PMC opposed the petition and dismissed the claims of petitions for irregularities. It stated that the test for the medical admissions had been conducted in fair and transparent way.

The court on last hearing reserved the decision and subsequently dismissed the cases.

