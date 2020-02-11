Islamabad High Court turns down PMC Ordinance

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday turned down Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Ordinance and ordered to restore the terminated employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC announced the reserved judgment in a petition challenging the dissolution of PMDC and termination of its employees.

The bench had reserved its judgment on January 8, after listening to arguments from both sides.

The petitions was moved by the former registrar PMDC Dr. Hafeezudding Sheikh and otheremployees of the council.