Islamabad High Court Turns Down ZTBL's Decision Regarding Employees' Demotions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:31 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday turned down the decision of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) regarding the demotion of its 112 vice presidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday turned down the decision of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) regarding the demotion of its 112 vice presidents.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the ZTBL employees against their demotion.

Petitioners' lawyer Barrister Umer Ijaz Gilani pleaded that board of director of ZTBL was not constituted during last three years. The decisions taken during this time by the bank management had no legal worth.

After this, the court declared the demotions as null and void. The court also instructed to present the Supreme Court's judgment regarding the ZTBL before the new board of directors.

