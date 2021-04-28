Islamabad High Court unhappy with police over non recovery of missing girl

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday expressed annoyance with Islamabad police over non recovery of a 16-year old girl Tahira and issued show cause notice to SSP Islamabad Atta ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday expressed annoyance with Islamabad police over non recovery of a 16-year old girl Tahira and issued show cause notice to SSP Islamabad Atta ur Rehman.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the victim family seeking early recovery of the girl who missed seven-days back.

The court expressed displeasure with SSP Islamabad over the comments submitted by him and remarked that whether he did not know how to submit reply. Is the police officer appearing first time before high court? Justice Farooq asked.

The court said that why not it issue show caused notice to the officer for not implementation of its directives.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmed Kausar requested the court to grant one-month time for recovery of the girls, adding that the police would make all out efforts in that regard.

Taunting the response, Justice Farooq said shouldn't the court give one-year time or it granted time till 2031.

The bench observed that every officer in Islamabad had come to spend vacations here from KP and Punjab. The officers should at least give responsible statement before the courts. Should the court send them to Aidala jail in contempt of court, he asked further.

The court asked the police officers to left their jobs if they could not render their responsibility. Justice Farooq said that the court would initiate contempt of court case if no reply received from police till next date.

After this, hearing of the case was adjourned.