Islamabad High Court Up Holds Decision Regarding Auction Of Dar's House

Published February 01, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday allowed to auction a house owned by ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar and dismissed a petition against it.

A two judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz announced the decision in a petition filed by Ishaq Dar's wife Tabasum Dar.

The court rejected the claim of petitioner against the house located at Gulberg-III Lahore and up held the decision of accountability court.

The petitioner had stated in her plea that her husband had gifted her this house in 1989 and after this Ishaq Dar was no more owner of this. She prayed the court to set aside the decision of trial court to auction the aforesaid property.

It may be mentioned here that the trial court had ordered to auction the property owned by Ishaq Dar after he fled the country and was declared absconder in a graft reference.

