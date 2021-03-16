(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday upheld the decision of a trial court for announcing 14-year imprisonment sentence to an accused involved in harassing the under age girls.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the decision after listening arguments from both sides on an appeal of accused Hameed Khan who was a driver. The court maintained the decision of imprisonment sentence and Rs1 million fine.

It may be mentioned here that the first information report of the incident had stated that the incident was taken place in jurisdiction of 'sabzi mandi' police station on January 28, 2020. The two under age girls of 13 and 14 years old were harassed by the vehicle drive during drop to 'madrisa'.

Additional Session Judge Ata Rabani on January 18, 2021 announced punishment to the accused after the allegation proved against him. The accused had approached to IHC against the decision.