UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Warns To Suspend All IOs Of Islamabad Police On Poor Performance

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:29 PM

Islamabad High Court warns to suspend all IOs of Islamabad police on poor performance

Expressing serious displeasure over poor performance of Islamabad Police, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday warned that it would order to suspend all Investigation Officers of the city police if they didn't change their attitude

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Expressing serious displeasure over poor performance of Islamabad Police, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday warned that it would order to suspend all Investigation Officers of the city police if they didn't change their attitude.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC gave these remarks while hearing a pre-arrest bail plea of an accused. DIG and SSP Islamabad Police also appeared before the court in compliance of summons.

The court reprimanded the high officials of Islamabad police and said that if the police were continue with the same attitude then the department could lose the public trust.

Justice Farooq asked the Investigation Officer that what was the role of petitioner accused nominated in a First Information Report (FIR).

To this, the police Investigation Officer expressed ignorance.

This was the condition of Islamabad Police, the bench remarked and directed the official to improve the investigation standard of the department. He said that the accused of murder used to get escape due to poor investigation, adding that the court would suspend the all Investigation Officers if this situation was continue.

Earlier, the accused counsel Hafiz Sufian pleaded that his client had been nominated in FIR but he had no role in the crime scene.

After this, the court reserved its judgment on the bail plea of the accused and ordered the police to adopt thumb impression and forensic technology to improve its investigation standard.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Islamabad Police Technology Poor Same FIR Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Hussain Al Hammadi visit police ac ..

5 seconds ago

Ahmed, Sajid, Zulfiqar contribute in victories for ..

6 minutes ago

Al Rumaithi leads UAE delegation in GCC Supreme Mi ..

15 minutes ago

Tom Harrison and Warren Deutrom feature in the six ..

21 minutes ago

Indian action in IOK tantamount to attack on Pakis ..

25 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan and Carrefour Pakistan join hands for ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.