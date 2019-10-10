Islamabad High Court warns to suspend all IOs of Islamabad police on poor performance

Expressing serious displeasure over poor performance of Islamabad Police, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday warned that it would order to suspend all Investigation Officers of the city police if they didn't change their attitude

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC gave these remarks while hearing a pre-arrest bail plea of an accused. DIG and SSP Islamabad Police also appeared before the court in compliance of summons.

The court reprimanded the high officials of Islamabad police and said that if the police were continue with the same attitude then the department could lose the public trust.

Justice Farooq asked the Investigation Officer that what was the role of petitioner accused nominated in a First Information Report (FIR).

To this, the police Investigation Officer expressed ignorance.

This was the condition of Islamabad Police, the bench remarked and directed the official to improve the investigation standard of the department. He said that the accused of murder used to get escape due to poor investigation, adding that the court would suspend the all Investigation Officers if this situation was continue.

Earlier, the accused counsel Hafiz Sufian pleaded that his client had been nominated in FIR but he had no role in the crime scene.

After this, the court reserved its judgment on the bail plea of the accused and ordered the police to adopt thumb impression and forensic technology to improve its investigation standard.