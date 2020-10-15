Islamabad High Court withdraws arrest warrant against Shoaib Sheikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday canceled Axact Chief Executive Officer Shoaib Sheikh's arrest warrant in fake degrees scam.

He appeared before the bench in his appeal challenging the imprisonment sentence.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on an appeal of Shoaib Sheikh against his imprisonment sentence in fake degrees case.

At the outset of hearing, Sheikh's lawyer informed the court that his client had arrived court and currently sitting in his vehicle in the parking area as he was suffering from the coronavirus.

At this, the court directed the official of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to verify it.

The FIA official verified the presence of Shoaib Sheikh after that the court withdrew the arrest warrant against the accused and adjourned the hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that a trial court had awarded 20-year imprisonment along Rs1.3 million fine each, to 23 accused including Shoaib Sheikh in fake degrees scandal.

The IHC had suspended the sentence on the appeal of the accused. During the last hearing, the bench had issued arrest warrant against Shoaib Sheikh on his non-appearance.