UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court's Employee Infected With Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:14 PM

Islamabad High Court's employee infected with coronavirus

The office of secretary to chief justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been sealed after his coronavirus test found as positive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The office of secretary to chief justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been sealed after his coronavirus test found as positive.

The IHC's employee Asad Khokher has been sent to his house in quarantine after verification of virus. After this, a medical team has reached the IHC and conducting tests of other employees in different phases.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in remote meeting of police heads ..

46 minutes ago

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

1 hour ago

Railways police vows zero tolerance for the corrup ..

56 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 3510kg charas

56 minutes ago

Corona deepened poverty by affecting lower income ..

56 minutes ago

Journalists always risked their lives in pursuing ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.