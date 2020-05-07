The office of secretary to chief justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been sealed after his coronavirus test found as positive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The office of secretary to chief justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been sealed after his coronavirus test found as positive.

The IHC's employee Asad Khokher has been sent to his house in quarantine after verification of virus. After this, a medical team has reached the IHC and conducting tests of other employees in different phases.