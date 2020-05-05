(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :The all seven judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and their staff Tuesday restarted performing duties with precautionary measures in wake of coronavirus.

The registrar office had issued a circular on May 2, for closure of IHC's offices after an employee was found infected with virus.

Only two courts were opened with limited staff while all other branches had been closed on directives of Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah.

However, all judges now had started their duties again from this day. The courts would pick up only urgent and bail cases during the lockdown.

All staff members had been directed to come to offices in accordance with the routine as of before May 2, with all precautionary arrangements.