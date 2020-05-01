UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court's Registrar Office Raises Objections On Talpur's Petition

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:59 AM

Islamabad High Court's registrar office raises objections on Talpur's petition

The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday raised objections on a petition of PPP's leader Faryal Talpur pertaining to freezing of her bank accounts and asked here to filed it again with rectification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday raised objections on a petition of PPP's leader Faryal Talpur pertaining to freezing of her bank accounts and asked here to filed it again with rectification.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur had challenged the accountability court verdict on her petition against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s decision to freeze her bank accounts in fake accounts scam.

She stated that she was facing problems to run her house expenditures and prayed the court to ordered NAB for restoration of her accounts.

The state bank of Pakistan (SBP) had frozen her bank accounts on July 25, on the recommendation of anti graft body. The accountability court turned down the petition of Talpur on March 31, pertaining to the matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Faryal Talpur Bank March July Islamabad High Court Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group confirms its DPS of 24 fils pertain ..

1 minute ago

Total gross deposits of private sector in UAE bank ..

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus restrictions eased in half of European ..

1 hour ago

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

2 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

2 hours ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.