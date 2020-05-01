The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday raised objections on a petition of PPP's leader Faryal Talpur pertaining to freezing of her bank accounts and asked here to filed it again with rectification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday raised objections on a petition of PPP's leader Faryal Talpur pertaining to freezing of her bank accounts and asked here to filed it again with rectification.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari's sister Faryal Talpur had challenged the accountability court verdict on her petition against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s decision to freeze her bank accounts in fake accounts scam.

She stated that she was facing problems to run her house expenditures and prayed the court to ordered NAB for restoration of her accounts.

The state bank of Pakistan (SBP) had frozen her bank accounts on July 25, on the recommendation of anti graft body. The accountability court turned down the petition of Talpur on March 31, pertaining to the matter.