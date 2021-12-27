UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court's Two Judges Take Oath After Regularization

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 06:51 PM

Islamabad High Court's two judges take oath after regularization

The two judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) including Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar on Monday took oath of their posts and started performing their regular duties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The two judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) including Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar on Monday took oath of their posts and started performing their regular duties.

The notification for the regularization of the services of two judges was issued on December 24.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah administered the oath of the said judges during a ceremony taken place at chief justice block IHC.

The ceremony was attended by the judges of IHC, judicial officers, Suprme Court's retired Justice Khalilur Rehman Ramnday and a large number of lawyers.

The two judges started performing their duties after the formal oath taking ceremony.

