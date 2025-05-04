Islamabad honors firefighters with safety drills awareness campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) marked International Firefighters' Day with a ceremony at the Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) Headquarters, featuring rescue drills, a public awareness walk, and a flag march to recognize firefighters' sacrifices and service.

CDA Member Administration Talat Mahmood, the chief guest, praised firefighters for their bravery and professionalism.

"Our firefighters demonstrate unwavering commitment and skill in emergencies, risking their lives to protect others," he said.

"Their service is invaluable, and we must continue to support them with modern training and equipment."

The event included a mock fire and rescue operation, demonstrating emergency response procedures, while an awareness walk urged residents to install smoke detectors and fire extinguishers at home.

Officials emphasized the need for better public preparedness to reduce fire-related risks.

Mahmood reiterated the CDA’s commitment to upgrading firefighting services to international standards, in line with Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa’s vision for a safer Islamabad.

"A well-equipped fire brigade is essential for disaster response, and we are working to ensure our teams have the best resources," he added.

The ceremony highlighted the critical role of firefighters in urban safety and honoured their dedication to the community.

Authorities urged citizens to cooperate with fire prevention efforts to minimize hazards.