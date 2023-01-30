Islamabad Hopes Third Countries Will Not Interfere in Russia-Pakistan Oil Trade - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Islamabad hopes that third countries will not interfere in oil trade between Russia and Pakistan, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday.

"As far for other countries I expect them not to interfere in the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

We absolutely will do whatever is necessary to provide our people with the necessities that they require," Zardari said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The minister added that Russia and Pakistan continue to cooperate in the energy sphere.

"Indeed we've had and continue to have conversations on energy cooperation between Pakistan and Russia. As you may be aware Pakistan faces severe energy crisis and problems... I am expecting positive progress on our discussions between Pakistan and Russia on energy cooperation," Zardari said.