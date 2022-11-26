Islamabad hosts National Bridge Championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Bridge Federation, in association with the Islamabad Club, will hold the Quaid-e-Azam Memorial National Bridge Championship from December 23 to December 25, 2022.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the first six position holders, while there is a special ladies prize for the best women pair.

The pairs event will be held in two sessions on December 23, whereas team contests will take place on December 24 and 25, 2022. Leading players from Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad have shown keen interest to participate in the event. Considering the traditional rivalry between the bridge centers of the country, people are keenly looking forward to the players who dominate and establish their supremacy over others.

/tmg