UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Hosts National Bridge Championship

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Islamabad hosts National Bridge Championship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Bridge Federation, in association with the Islamabad Club, will hold the Quaid-e-Azam Memorial National Bridge Championship from December 23 to December 25, 2022.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the first six position holders, while there is a special ladies prize for the best women pair.

The pairs event will be held in two sessions on December 23, whereas team contests will take place on December 24 and 25, 2022. Leading players from Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad have shown keen interest to participate in the event. Considering the traditional rivalry between the bridge centers of the country, people are keenly looking forward to the players who dominate and establish their supremacy over others.

/tmg

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Rawalpindi December Women Event From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral ..

Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm pledge to take bilateral trade volume to $5b

1 hour ago
 Committee formed to prepare road map for interest- ..

Committee formed to prepare road map for interest-free banking system: Dar

2 hours ago
 Mobile users won't be able to download Google pla ..

Mobile users won't be able to download Google playstore in Pakistan from Dec 1

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 26th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next ..

Blinken to Attend NATO Ministerial in Romania Next Week, Meet Kuleba - State Dep ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.