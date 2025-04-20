Open Menu

Islamabad Hosts Vibrant "Flower And Birds" Exhibition 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Islamabad hosts vibrant "Flower and Birds" exhibition 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) hosted a three-day "Flower and Birds" exhibition 2025 at Rose & Jasmine Garden, attracting thousands of visitors.

Organized by the CDA’s Environment Wing on the special directives of Chairman and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the event showcased rare and colorful flowers along with exotic birds from across the country.

Visitors, including families and youth, enjoyed the spring blooms and bird displays, while placing orders worth millions of rupees for floral arrangements.

The exhibition also featured cultural and recreational activities for children, such as horse and buggy rides, jumping castles, and souvenir stalls.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized expanding such events, stating, "Regular cultural and recreational activities in major parks will provide quality entertainment and promote Islamabad’s natural beauty."

He added, "Our goal is to establish Islamabad globally as a clean, green, and beautiful city while encouraging eco-friendly initiatives."

The exhibition highlighted the city’s biodiversity and offered a unique leisure experience for residents.

The CDA plans to organize similar events in other parks to enhance public engagement.

