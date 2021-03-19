UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Housing Scheme Good Start To Uplift Weaker Segments Of Society: Chinese Professor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 09:19 PM

Islamabad housing scheme good start to uplift weaker segments of society: Chinese professor

Prime Minister Imran Khan has performed balloting of 1,008 flats and 500 houses in suburbs of Islamabad for the poor on low mortgage in a bid to uplift the weaker segments of society

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has performed balloting of 1,008 flats and 500 houses in suburbs of Islamabad for the poor on low mortgage in a bid to uplift the weaker segments of society.

This is the first time in 74 years since Pakistan's independence that the government has made great efforts to solve the housing problem for the poor. This fully reflects the idea of Imran Khan's ruling for the people, and it is also the specific action of the prime minister to put his election promise into practice.

This will surely win the support of the broad masses of the people, Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute said on Friday.

He said, the housing project is in line with the vision of facilitating the lower class who are facing hardship in owning houses, particularly in urban areas. Through economic emancipation and provision of basic necessities of life, the weaker segments of the society can see the hope of development and a better life.

Of course, the low-cost housing scheme initiated by the Imran Khan administration has received strong cooperation from social organizations such as the Workers Welfare Fund and financial institutions. Without their active participation, the project could not be accomplished.

This fully demonstrates that the government decision-making should be based on the needs of the people, win the support of the society and be in line with the fundamental interests of the nation.

Clothing, food, housing and transportation are the basic needs of the people. The simple words of clothing, food, housing and transportation are condensed from human essence and contain great wisdom.

Now people regard housing as the most important and owning a house is one's big dream. A ruler who cares for the people will have great wisdom and he would first be committed to solving the housing problem.

The housing scheme in Islamabad is a good start and the project will be expanded to other parts of the country. "I believe that with the continuous implementation of the housing project, the housing problem of the poor in Pakistan will be gradually alleviated." In fact, housing construction is an emerging industry in Pakistan. The development of this industry will drive the development of many other industries, including the building materials industry, and create massive employment opportunities, which will lead to wealth creation and strengthening of the whole national economy.

After 40 years of development, China's housing construction industry is now very developed. China's housing construction technology is advanced in the world, the quality is fully guaranteed, and the construction speed is amazing. "I believe that once Chinese construction enterprises and technologies enter Pakistan, the implementation speed of housing projects in Pakistan will be accelerated." Therefore, China and Pakistan should carry out close cooperation in this regard.

Currently, Pak China Development Private Limited, a mega Chinese construction firm has shown interest in exploring investment opportunities in the housing sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a view to contribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of constructing five million housing units. I sincerely wish Sino-Pak cooperation in the field of housing construction a success.

