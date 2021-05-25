ISLAMABAD-II***

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Taking part in the debate, Senator Tariq Aziz said that Pakistanis would continue their moral and diplomatic support for Palestinians who were facing Israeli atrocities and barbarism since 1948.

He said India was also committing similar atrocities against the people of Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan said that all the political leadership in National Assembly and Senate were united on Palestine issue.

He said that Palestinian people including women and children were facing violence by Israel, adding that similar brutalities were being witnessed in IIOJK.

While appreciating the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that ceasefire in Palestine was made possible due to his successful diplomatic efforts.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar said that treasury and opposition benches had shown unity and solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine.

He said that IIOJK and Palestinians are fighting against oppression for decades.