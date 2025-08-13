Islamabad, ILO unveil tougher standards to protect health workers, boost patient care

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Healthcare facilities in the Islamabad Capital Territory will now operate under stricter safety and quality benchmarks after the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA), with support from the International Labour Organization (ILO), launched revised Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS).

Part of the ILO–OECD–WHO “Working for Health” programme, the updated MSDS align with international labour conventions and set out practical steps for hospitals to improve workplace safety, curb harassment—especially against women—retain skilled staff, and enhance patient care.

The standards introduce mandatory risk assessments, stronger infection prevention measures, and protections against workplace violence. Initially implemented in ICT, the framework is set to be replicated in Punjab and potentially nationwide.

At the launch event, Minister of State for Health Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath vowed government backing to “end unsafe practices” and make Islamabad “a model healthy city.” ILO Pakistan Country Director Geir Tonstol called the reforms “a decisive step in placing safety, dignity, and dialogue at the heart of healthcare.”

IHRA Chairman Dr. Muhammad Riaz Shahbaz Janjua said the authority is moving from a policing role to a partnership approach, while Health Services academy Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan praised the standards as a “vital step” toward unified healthcare quality across all levels.

IHRA will oversee compliance, with the ILO providing technical assistance and training to ensure the new rules take root.