Islamabad intensifies anti-dengue efforts with fumigation, sanitation drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) In a concerted effort to combat the rising dengue fever cases in Islamabad, health teams under the supervision of the Director of Health Services Metropolitan Corporation Director Health Services are spearheading an intensive anti-dengue fogging campaign across various areas of the city.

Guided by the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the fumigation operation has targeted key locations, including the CDA weekly market and slum G.S.O. Islamabad, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

This comprehensive drive involves close collaboration among DHS, DHO office, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates, Health Department teams, MCI, UCI teams, and other relevant institutions.

Emphasizing the importance of proactive measures, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad highlighted the necessity of adhering to precautionary practices to prevent dengue virus transmission.

He further directed the authorities to enhance sanitation arrangements in different areas of the city to eliminate potential breeding grounds for dengue-carrying mosquitoes.