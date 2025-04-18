Open Menu

Islamabad International Airport Hits Record Rs. 72.3 Million In March 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Islamabad International Airport hits record Rs. 72.3 million in March 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) has reported an unprecedented surge in cargo throughput charges, collecting Rs. 72.3 million in March 2025, the highest monthly revenue recorded since November 2021, when the figure stood at Rs. 49 million.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority, the significant uptick in revenue is largely driven by the launch of dedicated import cargo operations by M/s SF Cargo. The service, which began in March, utilizes Boeing 757-200 aircraft operating under flight numbers 03-233/234 on the Urumqi-Islamabad-Urumqi (URC-ISB-URC) route.

Each flight carries an estimated 22,775 kilograms of cargo. Initially scheduled twice a week ,every Tuesday and Friday, the flights arrive at IIAP around 11:30 a.m., contributing a steady and sizable flow of freight traffic to the airport. Given the promising early performance, SF Cargo has already indicated plans to double the flight frequency to four times a week in the near future.

“The introduction of regular, high-capacity cargo operations by SF Cargo has brought a welcome boost to our revenue and has reaffirmed Islamabad Airport’s strategic importance as a regional logistics hub,” said a spokesperson for the Pakistan Airports Authority. “This initiative not only supports Pakistan’s trade connectivity with Western China but also opens the door for further expansion in air cargo services.”

Industry observers note that the increased cargo activity comes at a time when Pakistan is looking to modernize its logistics infrastructure and strengthen trade corridors under initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The growing use of air freight is seen as a sign of economic resilience and regional cooperation.

As SF Cargo expands operations and other regional carriers explore similar routes, IIAP is expected to continue its upward trajectory in cargo handling and revenue generation, reinforcing its role as a critical gateway for international trade.

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

1 hour ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

1 hour ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

1 hour ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

3 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

3 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

4 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

8 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

15 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

16 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan