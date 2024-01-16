Islamabad Int'l Airport Records Highest Passenger Flow Ever In 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) recorded its highest passenger flow ever in the year 2023 with a whopping six million people passing through.
According to the spokesperson Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), out of this number, domestic flights saw about 11,000 trips transporting approximately 1.5 million passengers.
Similarly, international ones served around four and a half million individuals.
The airport noted an exceptional figure of flight operations which sums up to about thirty-one thousand movements all reflecting the day-to-day busy status it keeps running with diverse connections.
He said that the surge in passenger volume underlines IIAP's pivotal role as an extensively used aviation gateway too.
