Islamabad Int'l Airport To Plant 5 Lakh Trees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:25 PM

Islamabad International Airport will plant 5 lakh trees in next 4 to 5 years around the Airport under the vision of Prime Minister Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad International Airport will plant 5 lakh trees in next 4 to 5 years around the Airport under the vision of Prime Minister Clean and Green Pakistan Initiative.

This was stated by Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jamy while inaugurating Miyawaki afforestation project at Ramma Dam site Islamabad International Airport, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Aviation highlighted the significance of the campaign and termed it as a positive contribution towards Clean and Green Pakistan initiative.

He further reiterated that it's our responsibility to provide neat and clean environment to our next generation.

Miyawaki afforestation is a technique pioneered by Japanese Botanist Akira Miyawaki which helps built dense, native forest to ensure that plant growth in 10 times faster resulting plantation in 30 times denser than usual.

It involves dozens of native species in the same area which becomes maintenance free. Under this project, 5400 plants of different species are planted in 5400 sq feet area.

Apart from this, 7000 tress have been planted at 14 Acre land around Ramma Dam. Later, Secretary Aviation also planted sapling at Ramma Dam.

