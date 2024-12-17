Islamabad jail construction to be completed by January 31, at revised cost of Rs. 7.4 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The construction of Islamabad model jail is expected to be completed by January 31, 2025, at a revised cost of Rs. 7.4 billion, the member engineering of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) said on Tuesday.

While briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works, chaired by Senator Nasir Mehmood, the member provided a detailed update on the Islamabad Jail construction project.

The Committee was informed that the initial PC-1 cost of Rs. 3.9 billion had been revised to Rs. 7.4 billion, with Rs. 3.75 billion already allocated for construction.

It was reported that 70–80% of the administrative block has been completed, and an additional Rs. 3.64 billion is required to finalize Phase II of the project.

Senator Nasir Mehmood expressed serious concern over the delays in jail construction, reminding the Committee that the CDA Chairman had previously committed to completing the project by December 2024. The Committee summoned the Ministry of Planning to address funding gaps and eliminate obstacles delaying progress.

The Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) assured the Committee that all issues under their jurisdiction had been addressed. The Chairman instructed that all correspondence between the PWD and CDA be provided to the Committee and suggested inviting representatives from the Ministry of Interior to the next meeting.

The Committee also reviewed ongoing projects and addressed urgent public concerns. The Chairman highlighted the Committee’s dedication to helping individuals entitled to government support by removing any barriers they face. He stressed that the Committee acts as a beacon of hope for the underprivileged, ensuring their rightful claims are upheld.

The Committee also revisited the issue of allotment to a widow, which had been discussed in a previous meeting. The Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Works assured the members that the matter would be addressed in accordance with the law.

In another matter, the Committee reviewed the application submitted by Director Abdul Sattar & Co. for the payment of the final bill related to the establishment of a 200-bed Center of Excellence for Gynecology and Obstetrics in Rawalpindi. It was decided that the SSC Health would be better suited to handle the matter than continuing discussions in the current forum.

The Committee also received a briefing on the directions issued on 29th October 2024 regarding the journalist quota/plots in FGEHA schemes. The Director from the Ministry of Information reported that repairs under Phase I of the scheme were in progress, with three categories already completed, and the remaining work expected to be finished within a month.

The Director assured the members that a meeting with journalists was scheduled for the following week. The Committee recommended resolving the matter through direct correspondence between the concerned parties.

Additionally, the matter related to expediting the litigation on remaining un-acquired land was discussed. The Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Works assured the Committee that litigation had been initiated by the High Court, which is causing the delay. He emphasized that the Ministry is committed to developing a proper model for investment, with proposals being made for various areas.

The poor condition of Qasr-e-Naz in Karachi was also brought to the Committee’s attention. It was noted that not only one but six properties require inspection. The Committee unanimously decided to conduct an on-site visit to Qasr-e-Naz to gain a better understanding of its condition. The visit is planned for a date after 3rd January 2025.

The meeting was attended by Senators Khalida Ateeb, Saifullah Abro, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Husna Bano, Hidayatullah Khan, Muhammad Aslam Abro, the Minister of Housing and Works, the Secretary of Housing and Works, and senior officials from the concerned departments.

APP/sra-szm