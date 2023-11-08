Open Menu

Islamabad Karachi Company Police Nabs 64 Individuals During Last Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Karachi Company Police arrested 64 individuals last month and the recovery of valuables is estimated to be worth Rs 11.3 million.

According to police, these arrests included four members of two notorious criminal gangs known for their involvement in various heinous crimes and unlawful activities.

Islamabad Police have amplified its crackdown on criminal elements to purge the city of crime. The recent actions by the Karachi Company police teams have resulted in the apprehension of 64 offenders, including 37 absconders, proclaimed offenders, and target offenders over the previous month.

In the course of these operations, law enforcement officials successfully recovered four stolen vehicles, eight stolen motorcycles, 1.

420 kilograms of heroin, 43 grams of ice, 194 bottles of liquor, and 125 litres of alcohol. Additionally, the teams confiscated four pistols, three daggers, and 37 rounds of ammunition from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has instructed all senior officials to maintain a stringent approach towards combating drug peddling and the possession of illegal weapons.

He has stressed the need for continuous monitoring of the performance of police personnel in this regard, underscoring that any negligence in official duties will not be tolerated.

