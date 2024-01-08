Islamabad kicks off 7-Day anti polio drive aiming to vaccinate 421,000 children under five

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) In a concerted effort to combat polio, Islamabad Capital administration on Monday launched a comprehensive seven-day anti-polio campaign, targeting the vaccination of 421,000 children under the age of five.

The district administration has meticulously organized and prepared for the initiative, ensuring that every household is covered, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah said while talking to APP.

Assistant Commissioners will play a pivotal role in supervising the drive across their respective divisions, with a focus on community engagement.

As part of the pre-campaign strategy, Assistant Commissioners will conduct assembly sessions to brief the public and polio teams on the importance of the initiative and clear instructions regarding coverage and denial have been issued to polio workers, emphasizing the critical role they play in achieving the vaccination targets.

Highlighting the community's role, the DC Islamabad has earnestly appealed to citizens to cooperate with dedicated polio workers. Every child under the age of 5 is urged to receive the polio vaccine during the campaign, promoting a collective effort to safeguard the community against the virus.

DC emphasized that with a commitment to inclusivity, the polio workers aim to reach every household over the next seven days. In case they miss any location, citizens are encouraged to promptly inform the district administration's helpline, managed by DC Islamabad. This two-way communication ensures that no child is left unvaccinated , enhancing the overall effectiveness of the campaign.

In addition to vaccinating children, the campaign emphasizes the importance of protecting the polio workers themselves. Citizens are reminded to take protective measures to ensure the safety of these frontline workers, recognizing their dedication to the health and well-being of the community.

This holistic approach, coupled with the active involvement of Assistant Commissioners and the cooperation of citizens, positions Islamabad to make significant strides in eradicating polio within its borders. As the campaign unfolds, the city stands united in its commitment to creating a polio-free future for the next generation.