Islamabad Literary Festival To Be Kicked Off On Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Islamabad Literary Festival to be kicked off on Friday

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed all the arrangements to organize Islamabad Literary Festival 2023 which would begin on Friday at Gandhara Citizens Club F-9 Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed all the arrangements to organize Islamabad Literary Festival 2023 which would begin on Friday at Gandhara Citizens Club F-9 Park.

The Literary Festival 2023 would continue for three days and would conclude on March 19, said a press release issued here by the CDA here Thursday.

According to the details, the Literary Festival would be started with a colorful ceremony on March 17 at 4PM.

Federal ministers, higher officials and citizens including prominent figures related to the literature and arts would participate in the festival.

The program 'Islamabad Manzil BA Manzil' would be presented at 5PM, which would have panel discussion on the history including making of Islamabad, followed by a program on presenting the ancient civilization of Taxila.

Similarly, on the first day of the festival, a program '75 years of Pakistani poetry' would be presented in which prominent scholars of the country would participate.

On the first day of the literary festival, a musical night would also be organized in Liaquat Gymnasium, in which famous singers of the country would perform their art.

The entry in the Festival would be made through passes.

