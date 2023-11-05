Islamabad Literature Festival concludes with focus on sustainability,human imagination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Islamabad Literature Festival concluded its third day on Sunday with a focus on sustainability and the unparalleled ability of human imagination.

The festival, which is organized by Oxford University Press, is one of the largest and most prestigious literary festivals in Pakistan.

This year's festival featured a diverse range of speakers and panelists, including writers, journalists, academics, and policymakers.

Some of the key topics discussed at the festival included Pakistani democracy, journalism, artificial intelligence, the impact of wars on Pakistan, and satire.

On the third day of the event the highlights of the festival was a session on the dark side of journalism in Pakistan. In this session, senior journalists Syed Irfan Ashraf and Hamid Mir discussed the challenges faced by journalists in the country, including intimidation, harassment, and violence.

Moreover, another notable session on the third day of the festival was titled "Ink and Empowerment: Women in Publishing." This session was chaired by Meena Malik, and featured panelists Mehwish Amin and Maniza Shamsi.

The panelists shared their experiences of publishing and distributing their books, and discussed the challenges and opportunities facing women in the publishing industry in Pakistan.

The third day of the festival also featured a session on the use of artificial intelligence for education and learning. In this session, Saqib Ahmed and Andrew Combe discussed the potential benefits of using AI in education, as well as the challenges that need to be addressed.

The third day of the Islamabad Literature Festival was a stimulating and thought-provoking event that featured a diverse range of topics and speakers. The festival provided a platform for important conversations about the challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan today.

Finally, other notable sessions from the festival included, a session on the political and cultural monopoly of the global media in Pakistan and Afghanistan, a session on English literature, a session on memorable events in Pakistan and India, a session on the anonymous history of Lahore, a session on the wars in Pakistan and their adverse effects on democracy and a session on the impact on Pakistan after the Taliban entered Afghanistan.

Overall, the Islamabad Literature Festival was a resounding success. The festival attracted a large and diverse audience, and featured a wide range of engaging and informative sessions.

The festival is an important event for the Pakistani literary community, and it plays a vital role in promoting literacy and culture in the country.